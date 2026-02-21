JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $183.82 Million Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGSB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,466,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.83% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $183,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGSB opened at $53.13 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.49 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.95.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.