Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. $ISSC Shares Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 556,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,866 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 48.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 289,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 95,178 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,927,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 164,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 83,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 162,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

Shares of ISSC stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $432.41 million, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.82 million. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISSC shares. JonesTrading raised shares of Innovative Solutions and Support to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a research report on Friday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc (NASDAQ: ISSC) is a provider of technology solutions and mission support services to U.S. federal government agencies, with a focus on defense, intelligence, and national security programs. The company delivers integrated program management, systems engineering, and advanced IT infrastructure support designed to enhance operational readiness and maintain secure, scalable environments for mission-critical operations.

Its core service offerings include systems integration, custom software development, data analytics, cybersecurity, and logistics management.

