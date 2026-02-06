ITT Inc. $ITT Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,276 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.05% of ITT worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi raised its stake in shares of ITT by 22,565.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 7.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,020,000 after acquiring an additional 28,937 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in ITT by 80.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ITT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — adjusted EPS $1.85 (vs. ~ $1.79 est.) and revenue $1.05B, up ~13.5% year-over-year, showing broad-based end-market strength and better-than-expected top-line execution. Read More.

Q4 results beat expectations — adjusted EPS $1.85 (vs. ~ $1.79 est.) and revenue $1.05B, up ~13.5% year-over-year, showing broad-based end-market strength and better-than-expected top-line execution. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Upgraded near-term outlook — ITT guided Q1 FY2026 EPS to $1.680–$1.72 (above consensus ~ $1.64) and set revenue roughly in-line/above street expectations, implying sequential EPS growth and continued momentum into the new fiscal year. Read More.

Upgraded near-term outlook — ITT guided Q1 FY2026 EPS to $1.680–$1.72 (above consensus ~ $1.64) and set revenue roughly in-line/above street expectations, implying sequential EPS growth and continued momentum into the new fiscal year. Read More. Positive Sentiment: SPX FLOW integration driving margin upside — management is targeting synergy gains and has outlined at least ~50 basis points of margin expansion for 2026, which supports higher operating leverage if execution continues. Read More.

SPX FLOW integration driving margin upside — management is targeting synergy gains and has outlined at least ~50 basis points of margin expansion for 2026, which supports higher operating leverage if execution continues. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase — ITT raised the quarterly dividend by 10% to $0.386/share (annualized yield ~0.8%), a signal of confidence in cash flow and a modest upside for income-focused investors. (Company announcement)

Dividend increase — ITT raised the quarterly dividend by 10% to $0.386/share (annualized yield ~0.8%), a signal of confidence in cash flow and a modest upside for income-focused investors. (Company announcement) Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment and price targets supportive — multiple recent buy ratings and a median analyst target around ~$212.5 suggest upside from current levels but also reflect expectations already priced in by some investors. Read More.

Analyst sentiment and price targets supportive — multiple recent buy ratings and a median analyst target around ~$212.5 suggest upside from current levels but also reflect expectations already priced in by some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — recent senior executive share sales (including CEO) have been reported, which can be viewed as a mild negative signal for near-term insider conviction. Read More.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT opened at $202.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.57. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.64 and a 52-week high of $205.71. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ITT had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. ITT has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.386 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ITT

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company’s operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.