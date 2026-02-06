Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys Shares of 145,007 JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 145,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.24% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 28,330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 195,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 49,188 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 86.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JMUB opened at $50.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $47.95 and a 12-month high of $51.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1414 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

