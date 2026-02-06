Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,302 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KIM. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,347,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,232,000 after purchasing an additional 995,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,679,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,122,000 after purchasing an additional 260,928 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,132,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,016,000 after buying an additional 924,761 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 27.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,649,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,700,000 after buying an additional 2,280,090 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,021,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,643,000 after buying an additional 302,258 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.50 price target on Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.89.

Shares of KIM opened at $21.68 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15.

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company’s portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco’s core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

