M.D. Sass LLC Has $66.63 Million Holdings in APi Group Corporation $APG

M.D. Sass LLC grew its position in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,938,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,857 shares during the period. APi Group accounts for approximately 5.4% of M.D. Sass LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. M.D. Sass LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $66,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in APi Group by 37.1% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in APi Group by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,960,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,705 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in APi Group by 162.2% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 19,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in APi Group by 48.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,172,000 after buying an additional 220,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.18. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.12 and a beta of 1.70. APi Group Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $118,740.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,060. This trade represents a 75.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $275,720. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

APG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. CJS Securities upgraded APi Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of APi Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.24.

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

