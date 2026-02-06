LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Acquires New Shares in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.5% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the third quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 9,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.2% in the third quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.4% in the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.9% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 9,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $597.03 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $619.89 and its 200-day moving average is $601.69.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.7941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

