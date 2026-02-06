Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on April 3rd

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Utah Medical Products has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Utah Medical Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average of $59.02. Utah Medical Products has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $64.46. The company has a market capitalization of $201.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Utah Medical Products in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Utah Medical Products presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc (NASDAQ: UTMD), headquartered in Midvale, Utah, is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of single?use medical devices focusing principally on respiratory therapy and patient monitoring applications. Since its founding in the late 1970s, the company has built a reputation for innovation in airway management and non?invasive monitoring products used in acute and long?term care settings.

The company’s core product portfolio includes tracheostomy tubes and related accessories, endotracheal tube holders, disposable catheters and sensors for measuring end?tidal carbon dioxide (CO?).

