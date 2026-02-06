Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 1.2751 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 541.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Novo Nordisk A/S has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Novo Nordisk A/S has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of NVO stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.67. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $93.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average of $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 33.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.