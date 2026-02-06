APA (APA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for APA (NASDAQ: APA):

2/2/2026 – APA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

1/26/2026 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – APA was given a new $24.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/21/2026 – APA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2026 – APA had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/20/2026 – APA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/20/2026 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Capital One Financial Corporation from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $37.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – APA had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – APA had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/12/2025 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/12/2025 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – APA had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA’s largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

