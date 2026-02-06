APA (APA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for APA (NASDAQ: APA):
- 2/2/2026 – APA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..
- 1/26/2026 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2026 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2026 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2026 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2026 – APA was given a new $24.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 1/21/2026 – APA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/21/2026 – APA had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 1/20/2026 – APA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 1/20/2026 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2026 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Capital One Financial Corporation from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2026 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2026 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $37.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/29/2025 – APA had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – APA had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/12/2025 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/12/2025 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/8/2025 – APA had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/8/2025 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
APA Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.
In the United States, APA’s largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.
