Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 3.17%.Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Flex updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.210-3.270 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance to 0.830-0.890 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Flex’s conference call:

Get Flex alerts:

Flex beat guidance with Q3 revenue of $7.1B (+8% YoY) , adjusted operating margin of 6.5% , and record adjusted EPS of $0.87 (+13%) .

Flex beat guidance with Q3 revenue of , adjusted operating margin of , and record adjusted EPS of . Data center momentum is a major driver — Flex highlighted strategic partnerships (NVIDIA, LG), a new globally manufactured AI infrastructure platform, and modular/liquid-cooling deployments that can accelerate rollouts by up to 30% .

Data center momentum is a major driver — Flex highlighted strategic partnerships (NVIDIA, LG), a new globally manufactured AI infrastructure platform, and modular/liquid-cooling deployments that can accelerate rollouts by up to . Management is seeing sustained margin expansion and stronger cash generation (Q3 cash flow $275M, net CapEx ~$145M), raised FY revenue midpoint by ~$350M, and returned capital via ~$200M of share repurchases while targeting >80% free cash flow conversion.

Management is seeing sustained margin expansion and stronger cash generation (Q3 cash flow $275M, net CapEx ~$145M), raised FY revenue midpoint by ~$350M, and returned capital via ~$200M of share repurchases while targeting >80% free cash flow conversion. Near-term headwinds include softness in consumer/lifestyle end markets within Agility, modest inventory build (+5% sequentially), and exposure to memory allocation dynamics that could pressure consumer demand or create supply shifts.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of Flex stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. Flex has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $72.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLEX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Flex in a report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Flex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Flex from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus set a $85.00 price target on shares of Flex in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Flex

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $719,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,739.43. This represents a 26.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,090,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 98,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,346,939.96. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 86,406 shares of company stock valued at $5,195,639 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter worth $968,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth about $1,659,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Flex by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 298,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flex by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Key Flex News

Here are the key news stories impacting Flex this week:

Flex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.