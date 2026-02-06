Insider Buying: First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Buys $20,467.66 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. bought 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.54 per share, for a total transaction of $20,467.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 96,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,078.40. This represents a 0.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $164.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through its primary subsidiary, First Financial Bank, the company offers a full suite of banking products and services to individual, small business and commercial clients. With roots dating back to 1863, First Financial has cultivated a strong community banking heritage, combining personalized service with modern financial solutions.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing, and wealth management.

