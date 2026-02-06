Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE is M.D. Sass LLC’s 10th Largest Position

M.D. Sass LLC cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,970 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 4.5% of M.D. Sass LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. M.D. Sass LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $55,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE ICE opened at $167.96 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.17 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 25.24%.The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.60.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $584,452.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,523.24. This represents a 20.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $261,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,787.20. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,068 shares of company stock worth $25,470,702. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

