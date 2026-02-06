Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.07 million. Embecta had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Embecta updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.800-3.00 EPS.

Embecta reported Q1 revenue of approximately $261M (?0.3% as?reported; ?2% adjusted constant currency) with a U.S. decline of ~7.6% (adjusted CC); management reaffirmed FY26 guidance but expects to be nearer the lower end due to incremental U.S. pricing and channel headwinds.

due to incremental U.S. pricing and channel headwinds. Management highlighted tangible progress on the GLP?1 opportunity—collaborations with 30+ pharma partners (over one?third have selected Embecta), several contracts and purchase orders, and inclusion in partner regulatory submissions—expecting initial generic launches in select markets in 2026 and to support volume without significant incremental capex.

opportunity—collaborations with 30+ pharma partners (over one?third have selected Embecta), several contracts and purchase orders, and inclusion in partner regulatory submissions—expecting initial generic launches in select markets in 2026 and to support volume without significant incremental capex. The company has completed branding in North America with > 95% of U.S. and Canadian revenue transitioned to the Embecta brand and is rolling the transition globally, targeting substantial completion by end of calendar 2026 to strengthen market identity and access.

of U.S. and Canadian revenue transitioned to the Embecta brand and is rolling the transition globally, targeting substantial completion by end of calendar 2026 to strengthen market identity and access. Financially, Q1 GAAP net income was $44.1M ($0.74/share) and adjusted EPS was $0.71; Embecta generated ~$17M free cash flow, repaid ~$38M of debt, reduced last?12?month net leverage to ~ 2.8x , and plans ~ $150M further debt paydown while targeting $180–200M FCF for FY26 (closer to the low end).

, and plans ~ $150M further debt paydown while targeting $180–200M FCF for FY26 (closer to the low end). Product expansion is progressing—market?appropriate pen needles and syringes have completed design and are in manufacturing validation with regulatory submissions and launches planned, while a pen injector program is in early R&D and timing/scale remain uncertain.

EMBC stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Embecta has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $619.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is 36.81%.

EMBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Embecta in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Embecta in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Embecta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embecta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBC. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Embecta by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embecta Corp (NASDAQ: EMBC) is a pure-play diabetes care company that was spun off from Becton, Dickinson and Company on July 1, 2021. Headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, Embecta focuses exclusively on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of products that enable insulin delivery and blood glucose monitoring for people with diabetes.

The company’s product portfolio includes insulin infusion sets, durable and patch pumps, pen needles, infusion tubing, blood glucose test strips, lancets and lancing devices.

