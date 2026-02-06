OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. HSBC lowered shares of OMV to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded OMV from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered OMV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered OMV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OMV currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

OMV Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OMVKY opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. OMV has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $15.71.

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.59. OMV had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 4.10%.The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. On average, analysts expect that OMV will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

OMV Company Profile

OMV AG is an Austrian integrated energy company founded in 1956 and headquartered in Vienna. The firm operates across the oil and gas value chain, with core activities in exploration and production, refining and marketing, petrochemicals, gas trading and storage, and a large retail network of service stations and convenience offerings in Central and Eastern Europe. OMV’s business model combines upstream resource development with downstream processing and commercial distribution to supply fuels, lubricants and chemical feedstocks.

In upstream, OMV pursues oil and natural gas exploration and production projects and participates in both onshore and offshore developments.

