Mark Tompkins Sells 34,500 Shares of Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU) Stock

Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mark Tompkins sold 34,500 shares of Aeluma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $507,495.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,790,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,338,078.48. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ ALMU opened at $13.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $247.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.33. Aeluma, Inc. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $25.88.

Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Aeluma had a negative net margin of 67.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALMU. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aeluma in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Aeluma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aeluma in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeluma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeluma by 3.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Aeluma by 79.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aeluma in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aeluma during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Aeluma in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Aeluma, Inc develops optoelectronic and electronic devices in the United States. The company manufactures semiconductor materials and chips using compound semiconductors on diameter substrates that are used to manufacture mass market microelectronics. It offers its devices for use in mobile, automotive, AI, defence and aerospace, communication, AR/VR, and HPC applications, as well as laser emitters, transistors for integrated circuits, quantum photonic circuits, and solar cells applications. Aeluma, Inc was formerly known as Parc Investments, Inc and changed its name to Aeluma, Inc June 2021.

