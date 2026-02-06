Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.06 and traded as low as $12.95. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $13.0435, with a volume of 12,725 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EGHSF

Enghouse Systems Trading Up 0.3%

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06.

(Get Free Report)

Enghouse Systems Inc is a Canadian software company specializing in enterprise communications and customer engagement solutions. Through its suite of cloud-based and on-premise offerings, the company delivers contact center platforms, unified communications, video conferencing tools and network management software. It serves organizations seeking to streamline customer interactions and optimize operational workflows across multiple channels, including voice, video and digital messaging.

Key product lines encompass customer experience applications, workforce optimization and analytics, as well as video surveillance integrations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.