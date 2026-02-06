Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.78 and traded as low as $8.60. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.6250, with a volume of 210,799 shares changing hands.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Up 0.2%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 180,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE: WIW) is a closed-end management investment company whose primary objective is to provide total return through a combination of income and capital appreciation. The fund achieves this by investing predominantly in inflation-linked debt securities issued by U.S. and foreign governments, government agencies and supranational entities. By focusing on inflation-indexed instruments, the fund seeks to protect purchasing power and offer a potential hedge against rising consumer prices.

The fund typically allocates a substantial portion of its assets to U.S.

