Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.78 and traded as low as $8.60. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.6250, with a volume of 210,799 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE: WIW) is a closed-end management investment company whose primary objective is to provide total return through a combination of income and capital appreciation. The fund achieves this by investing predominantly in inflation-linked debt securities issued by U.S. and foreign governments, government agencies and supranational entities. By focusing on inflation-indexed instruments, the fund seeks to protect purchasing power and offer a potential hedge against rising consumer prices.
The fund typically allocates a substantial portion of its assets to U.S.
