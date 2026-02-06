Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.94 and traded as low as $7.65. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 1,581,799 shares changing hands.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.9%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth $448,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 36,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSE American: CRF) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Since its initial public offering in 1989, the fund has offered investors exposure to a broad range of fixed-income and equity-related securities, leveraging a total-return strategy. Its shares trade on the NYSE American exchange, providing daily liquidity in a closed-end format.

The fund’s principal investment approach involves allocating assets across convertible securities, high-yield corporate debt, bank loans and common equities.

