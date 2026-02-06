What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for VYGR FY2030 Earnings?

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2030 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio anticipates that the company will earn ($0.83) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Voyager Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a negative net margin of 404.85%.

VYGR has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on VYGR

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3%

VYGR opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $5.73.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 25,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of gene therapies for serious neurological diseases. The company’s core activities center on the design and delivery of engineered adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors tailored to target cells in the brain and central nervous system. Through its proprietary CapsidMap and VectorMap platforms, Voyager aims to enhance vector potency, specificity and durability to address diseases with high unmet medical need.

The firm’s pipeline includes several AAV-based candidates in preclinical and early clinical development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.