Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,115,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,712 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 2.1% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $168,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGK. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 1.4%

VGK stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $89.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is The Vanguard Group, Inc

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.