EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.250-2.330 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.400-9.600 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $220.00 target price on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.19.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $188.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $137.67 and a one year high of $190.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.01. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.68%.The firm had revenue of $187.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. EastGroup Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.330 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 127.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 64.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of industrial properties. Focused primarily on distribution-oriented facilities, the company’s portfolio consists of modern warehouse and light manufacturing buildings located in high-growth Sunbelt markets. EastGroup concentrates on delivering strategic logistics solutions to customers requiring proximity to transportation hubs and major population centers across the southern United States.

Since its founding in 1969, EastGroup has pursued a disciplined growth strategy that combines property development, targeted acquisitions and hands-on asset management.

