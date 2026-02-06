EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.250-2.330 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.400-9.600 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $220.00 target price on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.19.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EGP
EastGroup Properties Stock Performance
EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.01. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.68%.The firm had revenue of $187.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. EastGroup Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.330 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.
EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 127.31%.
EastGroup Properties News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting EastGroup Properties this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management raised Q1 2026 EPS guidance to $2.250–2.330 and FY 2026 guidance to $9.400–9.600 — both well above consensus, signaling stronger-than-expected forward earnings visibility. PR Newswire: Earnings Release
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 operational beats: FFO (ex-claims) of $2.34 beat estimates, revenue rose ~14% YoY, same?property NOI increased ~8% and new/renewal rents surged (reported average increases >30%), supporting durable cash flow growth. PR Newswire: Earnings Release
- Positive Sentiment: Balance sheet and capital actions: closed $250M senior unsecured term loans at an effective fixed rate of ~4.13%, easing financing cost risk while funding acquisitions and developments. PR Newswire: Earnings Release
- Positive Sentiment: Shareholder return: company raised the quarterly dividend by $0.15 (10.7%), reinforcing confidence in cash flow and supporting investor demand for the REIT. PR Newswire: Earnings Release
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst stance: BMO’s John Kim reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $205 price target, citing solid results and balance-sheet strength despite a cautious tone on 2026 execution risk. TipRanks: Analyst Note
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call / transcript provide color on leasing, development cadence and market trends; the transcript and highlights show management is executing but flagged pacing and development timing as items to watch. Seeking Alpha: Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Active portfolio moves: acquisitions of operating assets and development land plus the start of multiple development projects increase growth runway but add near-term execution and capital-deployment risk. PR Newswire: Earnings Release
- Negative Sentiment: Minor occupancy slip: average occupancy for 2025 was 95.9% vs. 96.8% in 2024 — a small deterioration that investors will watch for signs of weakening demand in certain markets. PR Newswire: Earnings Release
- Neutral Sentiment: Post?release valuation commentary is circulating (analyses on recent share moves and valuation metrics); investors may re?price the stock based on updated growth assumptions versus the higher guidance. Yahoo Finance: Valuation Article
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 64.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
About EastGroup Properties
EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of industrial properties. Focused primarily on distribution-oriented facilities, the company’s portfolio consists of modern warehouse and light manufacturing buildings located in high-growth Sunbelt markets. EastGroup concentrates on delivering strategic logistics solutions to customers requiring proximity to transportation hubs and major population centers across the southern United States.
Since its founding in 1969, EastGroup has pursued a disciplined growth strategy that combines property development, targeted acquisitions and hands-on asset management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EastGroup Properties
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- Nervous about the stock market? Read this
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.