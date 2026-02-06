Coston McIsaac & Partners Increases Stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares $BHB

Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,493 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 477,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after buying an additional 18,306 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 105,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,690,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bar Harbor Bankshares from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:BHB opened at $35.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.17. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $36.05.

Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. The company offers a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and digital banking capabilities. It serves individuals, small businesses, and corporate clients across its footprint in Maine and New Hampshire, with a network of full-service branch offices and lending centers.

In addition to traditional deposit and loan products, Bar Harbor Bankshares provides specialized financial services such as mortgage lending, commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, and lines of credit tailored to the needs of local businesses.

