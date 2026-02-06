Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF $VGUS is Coston McIsaac & Partners’ 8th Largest Position

Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGUS – Free Report) by 1,257.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF makes up about 3.2% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF were worth $13,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGUS. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Schiavi & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, BetterWealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGUS stock opened at $75.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.53. Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF (VGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Short Treasury index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VGUS was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.