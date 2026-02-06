Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,733 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $121,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,586,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 383.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 623,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,441,000 after buying an additional 494,855 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $95,863,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,944,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,072,000 after buying an additional 227,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,737,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,502,000 after buying an additional 211,907 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK opened at $385.09 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $262.65 and a one year high of $426.80. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.79.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

