Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,056,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,293 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $55,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.65 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.78.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

