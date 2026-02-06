Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $27,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,319,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,143,000 after acquiring an additional 74,802 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,146,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,856,000 after purchasing an additional 121,719 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,872,000 after purchasing an additional 109,263 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,203,000 after purchasing an additional 671,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,841,000 after buying an additional 392,850 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP stock opened at $102.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.00. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $103.93.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

