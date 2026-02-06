GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Purchased by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova makes up 1.1% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $13,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 5.4% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

More GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova secured 1.1 GW of U.S. onshore wind repower orders for 2025, using nacelles and drive trains built in Pensacola — a direct revenue and service backlog boost that supports domestic manufacturing and recurring service revenues. Article Title

GE Vernova secured 1.1 GW of U.S. onshore wind repower orders for 2025, using nacelles and drive trains built in Pensacola — a direct revenue and service backlog boost that supports domestic manufacturing and recurring service revenues. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird upgraded GEV to “outperform” and set a $923 price target, saying overcapacity risks are farther away than previously thought — the upgrade lifts near-term sentiment and implies meaningful upside. Article Title

Robert W. Baird upgraded GEV to “outperform” and set a $923 price target, saying overcapacity risks are farther away than previously thought — the upgrade lifts near-term sentiment and implies meaningful upside. Positive Sentiment: Macro/strategy bulls point to momentum: GE Vernova has expanded data-center orders (tripled year-over-year in 2025) and a growing backlog (~$150B), supporting longer-term revenue visibility beyond cyclical power markets. Article Title

Macro/strategy bulls point to momentum: GE Vernova has expanded data-center orders (tripled year-over-year in 2025) and a growing backlog (~$150B), supporting longer-term revenue visibility beyond cyclical power markets. Neutral Sentiment: GEV is a trending ticker on retail/institution screens (Zacks note) — higher attention increases volatility but is not a directional fundamental change. Article Title

GEV is a trending ticker on retail/institution screens (Zacks note) — higher attention increases volatility but is not a directional fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova closed a $2.6 billion multi?tranche senior notes offering to fund general corporate purposes and part of the Prolec GE acquisition — provides cash for M&A but increases leverage, leaving investors to debate net impact. Article Title

GE Vernova closed a $2.6 billion multi?tranche senior notes offering to fund general corporate purposes and part of the Prolec GE acquisition — provides cash for M&A but increases leverage, leaving investors to debate net impact. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary noted the stock fell today despite still outperforming the broader market, signaling short-term profit-taking or positioning shifts after recent gains (investors trimming into the news flow). Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GEV. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded GE Vernova from a “peer perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $714.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $763.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.2%

GE Vernova stock opened at $737.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $666.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $627.51. The stock has a market cap of $198.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.67. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.25 and a 52 week high of $795.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 5th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.