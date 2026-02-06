Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,150 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 33,116 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $25,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,348,319,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,905.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,350,479 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $426,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,551,519 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $17,685,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,483 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Uber Technologies by 4,471.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,966,828 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $290,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Uber Technologies by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,459,829 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $506,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,967 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.72.

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record growth and platform strength — Q4 revenue (~$14.37B) and gross bookings topped forecasts; monthly users and trips rose materially, and adjusted EBITDA/FCF improved, giving fundamentals a bullish tailwind. Revenue and Gross Bookings Beat

Record growth and platform strength — Q4 revenue (~$14.37B) and gross bookings topped forecasts; monthly users and trips rose materially, and adjusted EBITDA/FCF improved, giving fundamentals a bullish tailwind. Positive Sentiment: Major autonomous mobility partnership — Uber and WeRide plan to deploy at least 1,200 robotaxis in the Middle East by 2027, reinforcing Uber’s long?term TAM for AVs and delivery. This is a strategic, high?upside growth signal for investors focused on future monetization. WeRide Robotaxi Expansion

Major autonomous mobility partnership — Uber and WeRide plan to deploy at least 1,200 robotaxis in the Middle East by 2027, reinforcing Uber’s long?term TAM for AVs and delivery. This is a strategic, high?upside growth signal for investors focused on future monetization. Positive Sentiment: Some bullish analyst moves — upgrades and Buy/outperform re?affirms from BTIG, Citizens JMP and others signal continued conviction in Uber’s growth trajectory despite near?term noise. Analyst Upgrade / Volume Increase

Some bullish analyst moves — upgrades and Buy/outperform re?affirms from BTIG, Citizens JMP and others signal continued conviction in Uber’s growth trajectory despite near?term noise. Neutral Sentiment: Leadership change — promotion of Balaji Krishnamurthy to CFO (a public pro?robotaxi advocate) reinforces exec support for AV investments; neutral near term but relevant for strategy execution. New CFO Announcement

Leadership change — promotion of Balaji Krishnamurthy to CFO (a public pro?robotaxi advocate) reinforces exec support for AV investments; neutral near term but relevant for strategy execution. Negative Sentiment: Profit outlook and EPS miss — Q4 adjusted EPS missed estimates ($0.71 vs. ~$0.79) and Q1 EPS guidance (0.65–0.72) came in below consensus, which is the main driver of the stock pullback as it signals near?term margin pressure from cheaper rides and higher taxes. Outlook Miss Coverage

Profit outlook and EPS miss — Q4 adjusted EPS missed estimates ($0.71 vs. ~$0.79) and Q1 EPS guidance (0.65–0.72) came in below consensus, which is the main driver of the stock pullback as it signals near?term margin pressure from cheaper rides and higher taxes. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price?target cuts and caution — several banks trimmed targets (JPMorgan to $105, Wedbush to $75, Wells Fargo/Cantor/Mizuho cuts) and Benchmark reiterated a Hold, increasing near?term selling pressure and uncertainty on valuation. JPMorgan PT Lowered Wedbush PT Lowered Benchmark Hold

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $75.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.83. The stock has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.63 and a 12-month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,355.30. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 14,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,130 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.