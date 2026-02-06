Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,903,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,065 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $44,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 65.6% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

GOVT stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

