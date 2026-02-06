Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 3,864 Shares of XPO, Inc. $XPO

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI cut its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 301,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. XPO makes up approximately 3.3% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in XPO were worth $38,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in XPO by 21.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the third quarter worth $827,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting XPO this week:

XPO Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of XPO stock opened at $185.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.01. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $200.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.04 and a 200-day moving average of $136.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 4.13%.XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of XPO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XPO

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company’s operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.