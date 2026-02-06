iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,932 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $92,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 148,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 684.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 108,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after buying an additional 94,719 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $1,763,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $8,671,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IJS opened at $123.57 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.10 and a 52-week high of $125.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

