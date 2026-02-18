Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 96,484 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,484 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Starwood Property Trust worth $11,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 603.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other real estate-related investments. The company’s portfolio spans a variety of asset classes, including senior mortgages, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and direct equity investments in commercial properties. By focusing on both debt and equity capital solutions, Starwood Property Trust seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through a combination of current income and capital appreciation.

Operating primarily in the United States, Starwood Property Trust deploys capital across a broad range of property types, such as multifamily residential, office, retail, hotel and industrial.

