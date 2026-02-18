Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 14,223 Shares of National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,223 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Grid Transco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 79.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 12.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 11.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid Transco in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Transco Stock Performance

Shares of NGG opened at $92.49 on Wednesday. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of National Grid Transco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $85.50 target price on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Friday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid Transco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

About National Grid Transco

National Grid Transco (NYSE: NGG) is a utility company focused on the transmission and distribution of electricity and natural gas. The company builds, owns, operates and maintains large-scale energy infrastructure, including high-voltage electricity transmission lines, electricity distribution networks and high-pressure gas pipelines. Its core activities center on providing safe, reliable delivery of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers while meeting regulatory requirements across its service territories.

Services provided by National Grid Transco encompass network operation and maintenance, system balancing and control, metering and connections, and capital investment in grid modernization and reliability projects.

