Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.65 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,147 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $11,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,359,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390,323 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 428,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 238,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 84,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:DFLV opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $37.45.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.