iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT Position Lowered by Durante & Waters LLC

Durante & Waters LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,157 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.4% of Durante & Waters LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Durante & Waters LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 312.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $48.54.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics. IQLT was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

