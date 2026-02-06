iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Stock Holdings Trimmed by Client First Capital LLC

Client First Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,431 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 3.0% of Client First Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.5% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 125.5% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $335.46 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $232.57 and a 52 week high of $349.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $343.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.