Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN Holdings Lifted by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the second quarter worth $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 541.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $115.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $123.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.61 and its 200-day moving average is $100.61.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. Jackson Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $118.00 price objective on Jackson Financial and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S.-based financial services holding company headquartered in Lansing, Michigan. The company operates primarily through its principal subsidiary, Jackson National Life Insurance Company, and specializes in designing and distributing retirement products. Jackson Financial has been publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker JXN since its initial public offering in May 2022.

The company’s core offerings include a broad range of fixed, variable and indexed annuity products aimed at helping individuals preserve and grow retirement assets.

