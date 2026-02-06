Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,579 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 35,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 10,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 128,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $128.43 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $131.64. The firm has a market cap of $94.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.