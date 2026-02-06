Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 14,692 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $12,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2%
NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.76. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $58.09 and a 1-year high of $58.98.
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.
