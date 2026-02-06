Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Core Laboratories has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6%per year over the last three years. Core Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 4.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Core Laboratories to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Shares of CLB opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.79 million, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 6.04%.The business had revenue of $138.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Core Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 25.5% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,976,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,489,000 after buying an additional 2,634,438 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 9.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,969,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,787,000 after buying an additional 528,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,371,000 after purchasing an additional 32,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $9,978,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. is a global provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services to the oil and gas industry. The company applies specialized expertise in core and fluid analysis, advanced petrophysical interpretation, and reservoir engineering to optimize hydrocarbon recovery. By integrating laboratory testing with field services and digital analytics, Core Laboratories delivers insights that help operators maximize production and extend the life of their assets.

The company’s portfolio spans two primary service lines: reservoir description and production enhancement.

