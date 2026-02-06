Lifevantage Corporation (LFVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.
Lifevantage has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Lifevantage Stock Down 16.8%
Shares of NASDAQ LFVN opened at $4.62 on Friday. Lifevantage has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.33.
About Lifevantage
LifeVantage Corporation is a publicly traded company that develops, markets and distributes nutritional supplements, skincare products and weight-management solutions through a direct-selling business model. The company’s flagship offering, Protandim®, is formulated to activate the Nrf2 pathway, which is associated with cellular defense processes. LifeVantage also markets the PhysIQ® line for metabolism and body composition support and the TrueScience® skincare regimen, targeting a range of health and wellness needs.
Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Sandy, Utah, LifeVantage combines research in nutrigenomics with a network of independent distributors to bring its products to market.
