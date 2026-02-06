Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) CFO Sells $44,640.70 in Stock

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $44,640.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,352.90. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Life Time Group Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $782.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.93 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 9.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Life Time Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Life Time Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

Life Time Group (NYSE: LTH) is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company’s core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

