Comparing Standex International (NYSE:SXI) and 3Dx Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX)

3Dx Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX) and Standex International (NYSE:SXI) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 3Dx Industries and Standex International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3Dx Industries $260,000.00 1.70 -$400,000.00 N/A N/A Standex International $790.11 million 3.99 $55.76 million $4.46 58.26

Analyst Ratings

Standex International has higher revenue and earnings than 3Dx Industries.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 3Dx Industries and Standex International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3Dx Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Standex International 0 1 4 0 2.80

Standex International has a consensus price target of $281.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.27%. Given Standex International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Standex International is more favorable than 3Dx Industries.

Risk and Volatility

3Dx Industries has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standex International has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 3Dx Industries and Standex International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3Dx Industries -152.47% N/A N/A Standex International 6.20% 14.29% 6.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of Standex International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Standex International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Standex International beats 3Dx Industries on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3Dx Industries

3DX Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc. and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc. in November 2013. 3DX Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Ferndale, Washington.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment offers reed relays, fluid level, proximity, motion, flow, HVAC condensate, and custom electronics sensors; and custom wound transformers and inductors for low and high frequency, current sense technology, advanced planar transformer technology, value added assembly, and mechanical packaging applications under the Standex Electronics, Renco, and Agile Magnetics. The Engraving segment provides mold texturizing, slush molding tools, roll engraving, hygiene product tooling, and low observation vents, as well as project management and design services for stealth aircraft; and process machinery for various industries under the Piazza Rosa, World Client Services, Tenibac-Graphion, GS Engineering, and Innovent brand names. The Scientific segment offers temperature-controlled equipment for the medical, scientific, pharmaceutical, biotech, and industrial markets under the American BioTech Supply, Lab Research Products, Corepoint, Cryosafe, CryoGuard, and Scientific brands. The Engineering Technologies segment offers net and near net formed single-source customized solutions that are used in the manufacture of engineered components for the aviation, aerospace, defense, energy, industrial, medical, marine, oil and gas, and manned and unmanned space markets under the Spincraft brand. The Specialty Solutions segment manufactures and sells refrigerated, heated, and dry merchandizing display cases; and single and double acting telescopic, and piston rod hydraulic cylinders under the Federal and Custom Hoist brands. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire.

