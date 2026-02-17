Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 337,890 Shares of Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 164.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,890 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.22% of Veralto worth $57,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G PLC grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 10.6% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in Veralto by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Veralto by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,058,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,135,000 after acquiring an additional 852,276 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veralto by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Veralto by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 1,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $101,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,373.90. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.00 price target on Veralto in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Veralto from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Veralto from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.22.

Veralto Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $92.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Veralto Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.86 and a 12-month high of $110.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.26.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Veralto had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 17.08%.The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.010 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

