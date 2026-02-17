Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Makes New Investment in Sanofi $SNY

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,638,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,742,000. Sanofi comprises 2.9% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.15% of Sanofi as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 4.5% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 699,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,997,000 after acquiring an additional 29,808 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 5.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 125,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 380,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after purchasing an additional 57,345 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Sanofi Stock Down 2.2%

Sanofi stock opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.59. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $60.12.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

