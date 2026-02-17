State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 6,175 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Entergy were worth $14,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 433,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,148 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Entergy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 13.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 124.6% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 24,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 269.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 16,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Up 3.1%

Entergy stock opened at $105.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.57 and a twelve month high of $105.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Entergy had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Entergy from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Entergy in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.72.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

