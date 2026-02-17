Critical Analysis: American Axle & Manufacturing (DCH) vs. Its Competitors

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH – Get Free Report) is one of 31 public companies in the “Motor Vehicle Parts & Accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare American Axle & Manufacturing to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Axle & Manufacturing -0.34% 9.92% 1.25% American Axle & Manufacturing Competitors -561.48% -11.41% -7.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Motor Vehicle Parts & Accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Motor Vehicle Parts & Accessories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Axle & Manufacturing $5.84 billion -$19.70 million -40.28 American Axle & Manufacturing Competitors $1.47 billion -$2.71 million -11.63

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

American Axle & Manufacturing has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. American Axle & Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

American Axle & Manufacturing has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Axle & Manufacturing’s competitors have a beta of 1.85, indicating that their average share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Axle & Manufacturing and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle & Manufacturing 1 1 0 0 1.50 American Axle & Manufacturing Competitors 176 672 515 3 2.25

As a group, “Motor Vehicle Parts & Accessories” companies have a potential downside of 11.53%. Given American Axle & Manufacturing’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Axle & Manufacturing has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

American Axle & Manufacturing competitors beat American Axle & Manufacturing on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. is a leading supplier of driveline and drivetrain systems, modules and components for the light vehicle market world wide. It manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. It’s the primary supplier of driveline components to its major customers include General Motors, Stellantis and Ford. It also sells various products to Ford & Stellantis from Metal Forming segment. It has the 2 operating segments. Driveline segment comprises front & rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric & hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, SUVs, crossover vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Metal Forming segment comprises axle & transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears & assemblies, connecting rods and variable valve timing products for OEM and Tier 1 automotive suppliers.

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.