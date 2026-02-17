Verra Mobility (VRRM) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $241.1720 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Verra Mobility Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.87. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verra Mobility

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 967.8% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 439.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 285.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRRM, is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency and compliance for transportation authorities and commercial fleets. The company develops and operates automated traffic enforcement systems, toll and violation management platforms, and connected-vehicle services. Through its technology offerings, Verra Mobility helps public agencies enhance road safety, reduce congestion and streamline revenue collection for tolling and parking.

Verra Mobility’s core products include red-light and speed-camera enforcement programs, license plate recognition systems, and cloud-based violation processing software.

