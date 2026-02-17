Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Bought by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.5% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,553,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $202.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.11. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $205.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.